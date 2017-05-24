SWAR officer's family seeks help keeping his killer in jail

Forty years ago, a Texarkana, Ark., police officer was killed in the line of duty.

Now his family is asking for your help keeping the man responsible for his death behind bars.

Watch KSLA News 12 at 6 streaming live on KSLA.com and on the KSLA News 12 mobile apps.

The family says not enough time has passed to let the convicted killer back on the streets.

The decision now rests with the Arkansas Parole Board.

KSLA News 12's Marie Waxel shares the latest on KSLA News 12 at 6.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

