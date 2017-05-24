Missing Texarkana, TX, man found in South Louisiana

Authorities say 74-year-old Harry Parker, of Texarkana, Texas, has been found in South Louisiana. (Source: Texarkana, Texas, Police Department)

A man missing from Texarkana, Texas, has been found in South Louisiana, authorities say.

A statement police released Wednesday afternoon says 74-year-old Harry Parker is returning home with family members,

Authorities released no details about when, where and how he was found.

Nor was any explanation given for his disappearance.

Police asked for the public's help finding the senior citizen after he last was seen leaving his residence Sunday morning.

At the time, authorities said it was possible that Parker was en route to casinos in Bossier City and that it is unlike him to be away from home overnight.

Police also said he had no known medical or cognitive issues that would explain his absence.

