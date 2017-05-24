SPD: Man shot by woman claiming self-defense has died

A man has died after being shot Tuesday by a woman who told police she did it in self-defense.

Police say that Leeartavious Barrett, 37, was shot once in the head by a woman who claims he attacked her as she left her apartment early Tuesday morning.

Police say it happened just after 7:30 a.m. at the Country Club Marina Apartments in the 4300 block of Lakeshore Drive. The woman told police that she was hit in the face and the head and that she managed to grab her handgun and shoot Barrett while he was strangling her.

Barrett was rushed to University Health, where it was discovered that he was also armed. Police say a gun was found inside the clothes he was wearing after he arrived at the hospital.

He died on Wednesday.

Police confirmed that the woman had markings on her body and torn clothing that were consistent with her account of the incident.

Witnesses told Shreveport Police that Barrett had been hanging around the complex for a few weeks, including in the breezeway near the victim's apartment where the attack happened.

Shreveport police spokesman Cpl. Marcus Hines said Barrett had reportedly been bothering the woman for a couple of weeks.

Police did not say if Barrett knew the victim.

The woman as released from police custody and no charges have been filed. However, the case will be reviewed by the Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office.

