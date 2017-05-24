Bossier might lengthen hours at its branch library in Haughton

Bossier Library Board of Control members will be asked May 25 to consider opening Bossier Parish Library System's branch at 116 W. McKinley Ave. in Haughton seven days a week. (Source: bossierlibrary.org)

Bossier Library Board of Control members will be asked Thursday to consider expanding operating hours at Bossier Parish Library System's branch in Haughton.

Today is the last day for people to weigh in on the proposal. The library system is soliciting reaction via an online poll. Click here to participate.

Of the 26 votes cast as of Wednesday afternoon, 25 favor the extended hours and one suggests making no change to the library branch's schedule.

Last month, library board members were told that the Haughton branch has outgrown its small building at 116 W. McKinley Ave. and that patrons have no meeting or study rooms there.

Plus, the meeting minutes show, branch manager Audra Bartholomew favors opening seven days a week.

BY THE NUMBERS

Patron visits: 38,407

Total circulation: 54,771

Programs: 115

Program attendance: 1,653

Community programs: 16

Homebound visits: 1

The branch currently is closed on Sundays.

The proposal calls for adding 13 hours to branch's weekly schedule.

The location currently is open 51 hours a week. That would increase to 64 hours.

If approved, the branch would open a half hour later on weekdays.

It also would open two hours earlier on Saturdays.

And it would be open for three hours on Sunday afternoons.

In addition, the branch would stay open 2.5 hours longer on Monday through Thursday evenings and a half hour longer on Fridays.

Currently, the branch is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.

The proposed hours are:

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays

2 to 5 p.m. Sundays

Meantime, the meeting minutes show, Police Juror Bob Brotherton said last month that he would investigate land for sale within the town limits for possible purchase so a larger facility could be built at a later date.

Officials' concern is that land will be scarce fairly soon because of the housing boom in Haughton.

