Proposed film tax credit raises hopes for comeback in Shreveport-Bossier film industry

A proposed revamp of Louisiana's film tax credit could bring some stability back to the Shreveport-Bossier film industry.

Senate Bill 254 would place a $150 million cap on how many tax credits are requested each year and create incentives for Louisiana-based filmmakers.

For example, companies that create a net of 5 new jobs with salaries paid to Louisiana residents between $45,000 and $66,000, which is 15 percent, and/or $66,000 to $200,000, which is 20 percent, will receive a payroll credit.

Under legislation approved in 2015, the program cannot cost more than $180 million per year. Morrell’s bill would ratchet that down to $150 million after three years.

The bill has made it through the House Panel is set to be voted on by the House Floor sometime this week.

If it passes, the bill has a sunset date of July 1, 2025, meaning that at that date the bill will be reassessed.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.