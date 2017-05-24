One shot in Queensborough, police on scene

One man has been sent to the hospital after a shooting in Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood.

It happened just before 11:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Jewella Avenue near the southern shore of Cross Lake at the Jewella Quick Mart.

According to Shreveport police spokesman Cpl. Marcus Hines, one man was shot multiple times. The gunman then stole the victim's vehicle and fled the scene. He added that the victim's injuries are very serious.

Police were able to find the victim's vehicle abandoned on Bellaire Avenue.

Hines said that the gunman is of a medium build. He is described as being about 5'8" to 5'10" feet tall, and 175 to 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org.

