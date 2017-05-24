Pickup truck hits utility pole, causes traffic delays and power outages

A driver is walking away after snapping a power line in half and causing power outages for a Shreveport neighborhood.

Police received the call just after 6 a.m. sending them to the 9400 block of Baird Road near Shartel Drive.

An officer at the scene said that a driver traveling south in a rented U-Haul pickup truck was traveling at a high rate of speed when he left the roadway.

The driver struck one utility pole, bringing it down. Another pole fell from the weight of the power lines.

The truck eventually came to a stop after hitting a fence.

Traffic on Baird is blocked as crews are working to clean up the mess. Power is out to several surrounding streets including several stop lights.

The driver of the truck was not injured but was cited by police. No other injuries were reported.

