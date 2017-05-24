Police tase, arrest man after struggle

Shreveport police tased and arrested a man Wednesday morning after a short struggle.

The police were called out just before 1:30 a.m. to a report of a suspicious person inside a pickup truck in the 1100 block of Ockley Drive.

When they got there, the man reportedly confronted them. Police say he was acting erratic and not obeying officer commands.

After a struggle with multiple officers that resulted in him being tased, the man was finally arrested and police found a gun on him.

He was taken to University Health to be checked out.

He now faces charges of resisting arrest and felony flight. His name has not been released at this time.

