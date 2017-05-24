Police tase, arrest man after struggle - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Police tase, arrest man after struggle

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
(Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12) (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport police tased and arrested a man Wednesday morning after a short struggle.

The police were called out just before 1:30 a.m. to a report of a suspicious person inside a pickup truck in the 1100 block of Ockley Drive.

When they got there, the man reportedly confronted them. Police say he was acting erratic and not obeying officer commands.

After a struggle with multiple officers that resulted in him being tased, the man was finally arrested and police found a gun on him.

He was taken to University Health to be checked out.

He now faces charges of resisting arrest and felony flight. His name has not been released at this time.

  Pregnant teen blocked from walking at graduation

    Pregnant teen blocked from walking at graduation

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 2:45 AM EDT2017-05-24 06:45:22 GMT
    Wednesday, May 24 2017 2:45 AM EDT2017-05-24 06:45:22 GMT

    The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn't have sex.

    The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.

  Graco to recall 25,000 child car seats

    Graco to recall 25,000 child car seats

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 6:29 AM EDT2017-05-24 10:29:58 GMT
    Wednesday, May 24 2017 6:44 AM EDT2017-05-24 10:44:36 GMT

    The seat webbing may tear, not adequately restraining the child in a crash, according to testing by the Naitonal Highway Transportation Safety Administration.

    The seat webbing may tear, not adequately restraining the child in a crash, according to testing by the Naitonal Highway Transportation Safety Administration.

  Arrest made in discovery of opium poppy plants in Catawba County

    Arrest made in discovery of opium poppy plants in Catawba County

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 6:34 PM EDT2017-05-23 22:34:17 GMT
    Steve Ohnesorge | WBTV)Steve Ohnesorge | WBTV)

    The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says the plants were found off Poultry Lane near Claremont.

    The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says the plants were found off Poultry Lane near Claremont.

