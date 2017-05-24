Police search for 2 men who robbed convenience store - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Police search for 2 men who robbed convenience store

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
Connect
Shreveport police are looking for 2 men who robbed a Circle K on W Bert Kouns at gunpoint Wednesday morning. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12) Shreveport police are looking for 2 men who robbed a Circle K on W Bert Kouns at gunpoint Wednesday morning. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport police are looking for 2 men who robbed a convenience store Wednesday morning. 

It happened just after midnight at the Circle K in the 3300 block of West Bert Kouns.

According to police, the pair walked into the store with at least one toting a gun and demanded money.

A customer who relied on a walker to get around was inside when it happened and she reportedly fell as the robbers made their way in. 

She was taken to University Health hospital for treatment and is expected to be OK.

Police say the gunmen took an unknown amount of cash and ran off.

One of the men was described as wearing all black clothing and a black bandana over his face. The other one reportedly had his face covered also, but was wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Officers are reviewing surveillance footage from the store and surrounding businesses.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stopper at 318-673-7373.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Pregnant teen blocked from walking at graduation

    Pregnant teen blocked from walking at graduation

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 2:45 AM EDT2017-05-24 06:45:22 GMT
    Wednesday, May 24 2017 2:45 AM EDT2017-05-24 06:45:22 GMT

    The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.

    More >>

    The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.

    More >>

  • Graco to recall 25,000 child car seats

    Graco to recall 25,000 child car seats

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 6:29 AM EDT2017-05-24 10:29:58 GMT
    Wednesday, May 24 2017 6:44 AM EDT2017-05-24 10:44:36 GMT

    The seat webbing may tear, not adequately restraining the child in a crash, according to testing by the Naitonal Highway Transportation Safety Administration.

    More >>

    The seat webbing may tear, not adequately restraining the child in a crash, according to testing by the Naitonal Highway Transportation Safety Administration.

    More >>

  • Arrest made in discovery of opium poppy plants in Catawba County

    Arrest made in discovery of opium poppy plants in Catawba County

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 6:34 PM EDT2017-05-23 22:34:17 GMT
    Steve Ohnesorge | WBTV)Steve Ohnesorge | WBTV)

    The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says the plants were found off Poultry Lane near Claremont.

    More >>

    The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says the plants were found off Poultry Lane near Claremont.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly