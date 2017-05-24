Police search for 2 men who robbed convenience store

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police are looking for 2 men who robbed a Circle K on W Bert Kouns at gunpoint Wednesday morning. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police are looking for 2 men who robbed a convenience store Wednesday morning.

It happened just after midnight at the Circle K in the 3300 block of West Bert Kouns.

According to police, the pair walked into the store with at least one toting a gun and demanded money.

A customer who relied on a walker to get around was inside when it happened and she reportedly fell as the robbers made their way in.

She was taken to University Health hospital for treatment and is expected to be OK.

Police say the gunmen took an unknown amount of cash and ran off.

One of the men was described as wearing all black clothing and a black bandana over his face. The other one reportedly had his face covered also, but was wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Officers are reviewing surveillance footage from the store and surrounding businesses.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stopper at 318-673-7373.

