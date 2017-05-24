Police ID man arrested after gunman invaded hotel room

SWAT was called out to the Ambassador Inn after a man broke into a room that wasn't his, fired multiple shots and barricaded himself inside. (Source: Fred Gamble/ KSLA News 12)

BOOKED: Ricardo Manzarnes, 26, three counts of aggravated assault and one count each of possession of firearms by certain persons (felon in possession of a firearm) and a theft by receiving. (Source: Texarkana, Ark., Police Department)

A man who barricaded himself in a Texarkana, Ark., hotel room now is in jail on five felony charges.

Authorities say 26-year-old Ricardo Manzarnes, no address available, is being held in the Miller County, Ark., Jail after being booked on three counts of aggravated assault and one count each of possession of firearms by certain persons (felon in possession of a firearm) and a theft by receiving.

The last charge was added after it was determined that the pistol Manzarnes is alleged to have used had been reported as stolen.

Manzarnes was arrested after a man, pistol in hand, barged into a room that had its door open at Ambassador Inn in the 200 block of Realtor Avenue about 8 p.m. May 23.

In the room at the time were a hotel guest and two friends who had come to visit.

The gunman began behaving erratically, walked toward the bathroom and reportedly stated that someone was trying to kill him, authorities said.

"It was at this point he turned toward the window and fired three shots through the glass," says a statement from police.

"The three occupants of the room immediately fled in fear for their life, and the suspect locked himself in the room."

Patrol officers tried to talk with the gunman through the hotel room door while a tactical team was en route, authorities said.

The gunman briefly spoke with officers then broke off communication.

Meantime, police also were evacuating nearby rooms.

After SWAT officers and crisis negotiators spoke with the gunman, he surrendered and was taken into custody about 9:45 p.m.

A search of the room turned up a loaded 9mm handgun and spent shell casings on the floor, authorities said.

