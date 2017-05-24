Man invades Texarkana, AR hotel room, fires multiple shots

SWAT was called out to the Ambassador Inn after a man broke into a room that wasn't his, fired multiple shots and barricaded himself inside. (Source: Fred Gamble/ KSLA News 12)

Two people escaped unharmed Tuesday night after a man barged into their Texarkana, AR hotel room and fired multiple gunshots.

It happened just after 9 p.m. at the Ambassador Inn on Realtor Avenue.

Police say two people were inside when a man broke in and started shooting.

They were able to run out to safety and call the police.

That's when the man reportedly barricaded himself inside the room.

Police called the SWAT team and they were able to negotiate and get the man to surrender.

His name or charges have not been released at this time.

