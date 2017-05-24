Traffic Alert: Part of Hwy. 177 to close in DeSoto Parish

Part of Highway 177 will close in DeSoto Parish Wednesday morning while crews move equipment from a construction site.

The closure is scheduled to close at 8 a.m. and reopen around 3 p.m.

Nearly a mile of the road will be closed near Interstate 49 and Hwy. 175

I-49 traffic will be detoured to highway 174 and Hwy. 177 northbound will be diverted to northbound Hwy. 175.

Detour signs will be in place.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.