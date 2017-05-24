Traffic Alert: Part of Hwy. 177 to close in DeSoto Parish - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Traffic Alert: Part of Hwy. 177 to close in DeSoto Parish

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
DESOTO PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

Part of Highway 177 will close in DeSoto Parish Wednesday morning while crews move equipment from a construction site.

The closure is scheduled to close at 8 a.m. and reopen around 3 p.m.

Nearly a mile of the road will be closed near Interstate 49 and Hwy. 175

I-49 traffic will be detoured to highway 174 and Hwy. 177 northbound will be diverted to northbound Hwy. 175.

Detour signs will be in place. 

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

  • Pregnant teen blocked from walking at graduation

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 2:45 AM EDT2017-05-24 06:45:22 GMT
    The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.

  • Graco to recall 25,000 child car seats

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 6:29 AM EDT2017-05-24 10:29:58 GMT
    The seat webbing may tear, not adequately restraining the child in a crash, according to testing by the Naitonal Highway Transportation Safety Administration.

  • Arrest made in discovery of opium poppy plants in Catawba County

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 6:34 PM EDT2017-05-23 22:34:17 GMT
    The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says the plants were found off Poultry Lane near Claremont.

