Registration underway for SALT restaurant job fair Thursday

Shreveport Aquarium has wrapped up its job fairs.

But SALT, the venue's on-site restaurant, will have another one.

It will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday in Suite 650 between Bon Temps and Artipsy in the Red River District under the Texas Street bridge in downtown Shreveport.

Those who plan to participate must register by clicking here. This also is where people can apply online.

Click here to view the available jobs and their requirements.

Selected applicants will be advanced to the group interview the week of May 31.

Those who are successful there will go into the individual interview round.

