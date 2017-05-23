Students leave for academic competition in Knoxville, TN

Dozens of Bossier School District students left Tuesday night to compete in Destination Imagination's Global Finals at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

Wednesday is the last day of classes this academic year in Bossier public schools.

But dozens of the School District's students in the Destination Imagination program won't be there.

They left Tuesday night for Destination Imagination's Global Finals in Knoxville, Tenn.

The plan was to leave the parking lot of Airline High School in Bossier City and drive through the night to get to the University of Tennessee in time for the competition.

Thirteen Bossier Parish teams qualified at the state level to advance to the Global Finals.

They are part of more than 8,000 students worldwide who compete in teams each May.

Each year, students work in teams to research, design and build a solution to their choice of seven academic challenges in the fields of science, technology, engineering, mathematics, the arts and social entrepreneurship.

Students have the opportunity to present their solutions at a local tournament. If they qualify at the state level, they are invited to participate in the Global Finals.

The competition puts students' problem-solving skills to the test as they go head to head with their peers from around the world, the organization's website says.

