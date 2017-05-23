Students leave for academic competition in Knoxville, TN - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Students leave for academic competition in Knoxville, TN

Posted by Curtis Heyen, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Dozens of Bossier School District students left Tuesday night to compete in Destination Imagination's Global Finals at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12) Dozens of Bossier School District students left Tuesday night to compete in Destination Imagination's Global Finals at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
BOSSIER PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

Wednesday is the last day of classes this academic year in Bossier public schools.

But dozens of the School District's students in the Destination Imagination program won't be there.

They left Tuesday night for Destination Imagination's Global Finals in Knoxville, Tenn.

The plan was to leave the parking lot of Airline High School in Bossier City and drive through the night to get to the University of Tennessee in time for the competition.

Thirteen Bossier Parish teams qualified at the state level to advance to the Global Finals. 

They are part of more than 8,000 students worldwide who compete in teams each May.

Each year, students work in teams to research, design and build a solution to their choice of seven academic challenges in the fields of science, technology, engineering, mathematics, the arts and social entrepreneurship.

Students have the opportunity to present their solutions at a local tournament. If they qualify at the state level, they are invited to participate in the Global Finals.

The competition puts students' problem-solving skills to the test as they go head to head with their peers from around the world, the organization's website says.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved. 
 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • New Orleans sits atop an ancient barrier island

    New Orleans sits atop an ancient barrier island

    To the casual observer, this looks like any other section of marsh. However, this spot in extreme Eastern New Orleans-- almost at the St. Tammany Parish line-- is unique. 

    More >>

    To the casual observer, this looks like any other section of marsh. However, this spot in extreme Eastern New Orleans-- almost at the St. Tammany Parish line-- is unique. 

    More >>

  • Former social services director arrested for allegedly stealing almost $400k from elderly residents

    Former social services director arrested for allegedly stealing almost $400k from elderly residents

    Stephanie Sanders Hays, 49 (Source: Attorney General's Office)Stephanie Sanders Hays, 49 (Source: Attorney General's Office)

    A Minden woman has been arrested for reportedly stealing approximately $391,000 from residents of a retirement home in Arcadia, reports the Attorney General's Department of Justice.

    More >>

    A Minden woman has been arrested for reportedly stealing approximately $391,000 from residents of a retirement home in Arcadia, reports the Attorney General's Department of Justice.

    More >>

  • Deadly virus threatens local crawfish industry

    Deadly virus threatens local crawfish industry

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 7:26 PM EDT2017-05-23 23:26:19 GMT

    A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution.  “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...

    More >>

    A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution.  “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...

    More >>
Powered by Frankly