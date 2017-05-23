Man shot in leg at gas station just off I-49 in Shreveport

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting near a major highway interchange.

It happened at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday at East 70th Street at Southern Avenue, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

That's a block east of Interstate 49.

Authorities say a man on the Raceway parking lot was shot in one of his legs.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

