12 Investigates: Half of SPD officers fired since 2014 reinstated

Several of the officers were terminated after being arrested and charged with a crime.

Within the last 3 years, half of the Shreveport police officers fired got their jobs back. One officer was even fired twice, but was reinstated both times.

Within the last 3 years, half of the Shreveport police officers fired got their jobs back. One officer was even fired twice, only to be reinstated both times.

When a police officer is disciplined or fired in Shreveport, state law allows them to appeal to the civil service board. The board has the power to reinstate officers.

"The Civil Service Board was created for a reason," said civil service board chairman Michael Carter. "It was created to protect those who protect us."

"They deserve to have their case heard. They deserve to have procedural due process because they are taking risks that normal employees at normal jobs don't take."

Through a public records request to the city of Shreveport, a KSLA News 12 investigation found that the Shreveport Police Department fired officers 18 times since 2014 and of those two officers were kicked off the force twice.

Several of the officers were terminated after being arrested and charged with a crime.

Out of the firings, half of those officers got their jobs back after appealing to the civil service board one officer got his job back twice.

"Those officers I terminated, I believe I was justified doing those things, so I rest on the decisions that I made," said Alan Crump, the Shreveport police chief.

"Those individuals that are on the civil service panel have to answer for why they make the decisions for why they make the decisions they make."

But, according to the civil service board, many times it is because of SPD that officers are reinstated.

"It comes back to the administrator and comes back to those in charge," said Carter.

Through a public records request to the civil service board, we received a document showing the outcomes of all appeals since 2014.

We found the following results:

The civil service board overturned three terminations because they felt the individual was wrongfully fired.

Three officers were reinstated because the board ruled the city made an error procedurally in firing the officer.

The city rescinded three terminations themselves and instead issued a fine or suspension.

"People often have the misinterpretation of what a civil service board is," said Carter. "They think it is a board that just gives people their jobs back."

Carter says when the board looks at appeals from terminated officers, they look at two things:

Procedural justice, did administration follow all rules and laws known as a "bill of rights" when it came time to fire the employee?

The merits of the case: what actually happened that led to the officer being terminated?

"But you do not get to that point if you procedurally violate the rights that are afforded by law," said Carter.

Carter explained if SPD violates the officer's bill of rights, the board doesn't even get to look at the merits of the case of what actually happened that led to the termination. It's something that's happened 3 times in the past three years.

The two officers who were fired twice, both got their jobs back because the board ruled their bill of rights were violated.

"It is not too much to ask of any administrator, we certainly pay them enough and we certainly have enough staff at their disposal to make sure that rights are followed," said Carter.

We asked Crump why it appears proper procedures are not being followed when firing officers to ensure their bill of rights are not being violated. He stated he follows policy.

"Since I've been the chief I've made decisions based on policy, based upon procedure, and based upon the authority that I have in this position to do what is best for this department."

Crump says he doesn't always agree with the board's decisions.

"Maybe the final answer may rest with you, but that don't make you right just because your opinion is different from mine."

Carter says their decisions have to be more than opinion.

"It has to be more than politics. That's what civil service serves to eliminate, the political emotional decisions made by administrators," said Carter.

Carter explained when a full investigative appeal comes before the board, they review all documents, paperwork, and hear testimonies.

"What we do is we have a factual-based decision where others are making their comments and decisions based on rumor."

KSLA News 12 also requested the numbers from 2010 to 2013, in that time 20 officers were fired and of those the civil service board reinstated only one officer.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.