TX authorities seek help finding senior citizen missing for 2 days

Texarkana, Texas, police are asking for help finding a senior citizen last seen leaving his residence Sunday morning.

Authorities said it is possible that 74-year-old Harry Parker was en route to casinos in Bossier City but it is unlike him to be away from home overnight.

Nor does he have any known medical or cognitive issues that could explain his absence, they added.

Parker last was seen driving a maroon 2000 Chevrolet pickup with Texas license plate DRV-6007 and a yellow bumper sticker that reads “I love camping at Albert Pike.”

Authorities urge anyone with any information to call Texarkana, Texas, police at (903) 798-3116.

