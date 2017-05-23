SWAR officers carry Flame of Hope to help Special Olympics

Texarkana, Ark., officers participate in the torch run May 23 for Special Olympics. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Arkansas law enforcement officers took to the streets Tuesday morning to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics.

Texarkana, Ark., police officers traded their boots for running shoes in the annual Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run.

Starting at the Arkansas-Texas line, the officers traveled along U.S. Highway 67, where runners turned the torch over to Hempstead County officers.

"We are pushing about 18 officers; it is one of the largest groups we've had in several years," said Texarkana, Ark., Officer Rick Cockrell, who hasn't missed a run in seven years.

"It feels really good to give back to our community, to give back to something bigger than ourselves. And it makes us proud to be part of this agency and this community."

Agencies will take turns running the flame across the state of Arkansas until it reaches Harding University in Searcy, where the Special Olympics will take place beginning Thursday.

Last year, Arkansas law enforcement officers raised more than $500,000 for Special Olympics.

Texarkana officers have participated in the Torch Run for the past 30 years.

