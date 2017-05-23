Woman pleads guilty to killing her son after birthday outing

A Minden woman is facing murder charges for her alleged role in a shooting and wreck Saturday.

CONVICTED: Dora Blake, 48, of Minden, one count of second-degree murder. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

A Webster Parish woman has admitted to fatally shooting her son after an outing to celebrate her 48th birthday.

Dora Blake, of the 400 block of Woodard Street in Minden, changed her plea to guilty Tuesday on a charge of second-degree murder, the Bossier Parish clerk of court's office reports.

Blake's 22-year-old son Patrick Hollingsworth was killed the night of Nov. 21, 2015, while the two and a female passenger were traveling east near mile marker 36 on Interstate 20 after visiting a Bossier City casino.

Blake took out a handgun that was in the vehicle and shot Hollingsworth and the female passenger, authorities said.

Hollingsworth died at the scene. The female passenger was taken to University Health hospital for treatment.

Blake was taken to the hospital for a medical observation.

She later was arrested on one count each of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

A grand jury indicted Blake on Jan. 4 on a charge of second-degree murder.

Blake is scheduled to be sentenced June 27.

Meantime, she remains in Bossier Maximum-Security Facility at Plain Dealing while a pre-sentence investigation is conducted.

