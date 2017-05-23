Traffic alert: LA 1 reopens in wake of gator crossing attempt

A section of Louisiana Highway 1 in Caddo is back open.

Caddo authorities had shut down the outside, or right-hand, lane of southbound LA 1 at KSLA Road for an alligator found crossing the four-lane roadway.

The alligator, however, has since crawled back into the grass after getting hot on the asphalt.

Caddo sheriff's Deputies Mike Christian and James Moore were on their way to work Tuesday afternoon when they came upon motorists trying to steer the alligator away from the roadway.

