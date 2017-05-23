Hope Medical Group files suit against LA health department

Hope Medical Group for Women is suing the Louisiana Department of Health alleging that recent regulations are to blame for the declining number of abortion clinics in the state.

Hope Medical is the only abortion provider in Northwest Louisiana and one of three statewide.

The group's petition asks a Baton Rouge judge to strike down recently rewritten abortion regulations it claims make it impossible for abortion clinics to operate and easier for the state to shut them down.

"The regulations are now in effect subjecting Hope and similarly situated clinics to significant regulatory burden, essentially dictating every minute aspect of how the clinic must be run," the lawsuit reads.

Over the years, Hope Medical says, the Louisiana Legislature has passed additional requirements and restrictions on abortion providers. Among those are laws governing what information physicians must provide before the procedure and laws that establish what qualifications physicians must have to provide the procedure.

The revamped regulations were put in place under new licensing standards called emergency rules in order to repeal and replace regulations put in place in 2003, the lawsuit claims.

In addition, it says, the regulations expanded dramatically.

"For example, while the 2003 regulations were six pages in length, the regulations have now ballooned to 22 pages."

Hope Medical argues that the regulations are out of the health department's control.

"The rules were a complete overhaul of the existing regulatory framework, and imposed additional restrictions, without justification or rationale," the petition alleges.

It adds: "The restrictions went into effect immediately with no notice and comment or any ability for the public to weigh in on the changes."

Bossier City Medical Suite closed in April amid costly regulatory and legal battles over abortion restrictions imposed by the Legislature.

Another facility that closed was Causeway Medical Suite in Metairie.

"The regulatory burden imposed by the regulations was a significant factor in the recent closings of two out of the previously five facilities that provide abortions in Louisiana," Hope Medical's lawsuit states.

Those closures left three abortion providers in Louisiana: Hope Medical in Shreveport, Delta Clinic in Baton Rouge and Women's Health Care Center in New Orleans.

"LDH has the authority under the regulations to impose fines on a clinic, revoke a clinic's license or refuse to renew a clinic's license based on any deficiency cited at a survey — regardless of the severity of the deficiency, and even when LDH has determined that the deficiency does not present any threat to health and safety."

Hope Medical calls itself a women's reproductive health clinic and says it provides contraception, pregnancy testing and counseling, adoption referrals and more in addition to abortions.

The regulations were officially proposed in December 2014.

Hope Medical officials declined to comment for this story.

