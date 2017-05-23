Shreveport council members support bid for d-League team

Shreveport council members support the city's bid for a National Basketball Association d-League team.

On a 6-to-1 vote, council members adopted a resolution to that effect during their meeting Tuesday afternoon,

Shreveport is one of the several cities working to land the New Orleans Pelicans' developmental league affiliate.

If chosen, Mayor Ollie Tyler is proposing a new downtown sports complex to house the team.

The plan is for it to also serve as a midsize sports event center for activities year round.

The cities have until June 7 to submit complete, comprehensive proposals to Pelicans officials.

Other locations in the running are Baton Rouge and St. Tammany Parish in Louisiana; Jackson, Miss; Mobile, Ala.; and Pensacola, Fla., according to a news release on NBA.com

The Pelicans' new development team will begin its 2018-19 season in the selected city.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.