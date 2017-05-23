Standing room only at last Confederate monument hearing

The fate of the Confederate era monument in downtown Shreveport is the focus of another meeting the Caddo Commission is holding today to get the public's input.

Tuesday was the fourth and final day for the public to have their say about the Civil War monument outside the Caddo Courthouse in downtown Shreveport.

It was standing room only in Broadmoor Middle Lab School's auditorium at 441 Atlantic Ave.

The meeting was slated to last only 90 minutes. But panelists allowed it go much longer so they could hear from everyone who wanted to speak.

In particular, the panel hoped to hear from people who hadn't spoken at previous meetings.

The Caddo Commission's Long-range Planning/Special Projects Committee and the monument advisory subcommittee have been working on a plan for the Caddo monument for almost a year.

"When I think about what my ancestors had to fight for every day, it's just unbelievable that I have to walk in downtown Shreveport and I have to think about that and what they went through and who is remembering them," one speaker Tuesday said about the removal of the monument.

"I think this is a form of censorship to remove it. It's revisionist history. Where do you stop?," another speaker said.

Now that the public hearings are over, the committee is expected to review feedback from all four meetings as well as written feedback.

They then will make a non-binding recommendation to the Caddo Commission.

That recommendation could include removal, relocation or the construction of companion monuments.

The committee also may recommend that the monument stay at the courthouse.

And the panel may make a recommendation regarding ownership. The United Daughters of the Confederacy owns it.

Those recommendations could come as soon as next month.

Then Caddo commissioners will have to decide what to do with the recommendations.

