Final public meeting is today about Confederate monument

The fate of the Confederate era monument in downtown Shreveport is the focus of another meeting the Caddo Commission is holding today to get the public's input.

Tuesday is the final day for the public to have their say about the Civil War monument outside the Caddo Courthouse in downtown Shreveport.

The meeting in Broadmoor Middle Lab School's auditorium at 441 Atlantic Ave. will begin at 6 p.m. and last no more than 90 minutes.

The public is invited; no registration needed.

This is the fourth meeting regarding the future of the monument.

The Caddo Commission's Long-range Planning/Special Projects Committee and the monument advisory subcommittee have been working on a plan for the Caddo monument for almost a year.

Caddo commissioners are asking for the public's input on the future of the 115-year-old statue.

"We'd like to see new faces there, particularly those who have expressed strong views here," said John Andrew Prime, spokesman for the Caddo district attorney's office, said in an email. "We are seeing too many of the same people — all good people — speak. We need some fresh people."

People with opinions are asked to fill out a card that includes their address, contact information and their parish commissioner.

Those wishing to speak their mind will have a maximum of three minutes to do so.

