Final public meeting held today for Caddo Parish confederate monument

The fate of the Confederate era monument in downtown Shreveport is the focus of another meeting the Caddo Commission is holding today to get the public's input.

The fate of the Confederate era monument in downtown Shreveport is the focus of another meeting the Caddo Commission is holding today to get the public's input.

Tuesday is the final day for the public to have their say about the Civil War monument outside the Caddo Parish Courthouse.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Broadmoor Middle Lab School's auditorium at 441 Atlantic Avenue. The public is invited, no registration needed.

This is the fourth meeting held regarding the future of the monument.

"We'd like to see new faces there, particularly those who have expressed strong views here," said John Andrew Prime, spokesperson for the Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office in an email. "We are seeing too many of the same people — all good people — speak. We need some fresh people."

People with opinions are asked to fill out a card that includes their, address, contact information and their parish commissioner. Those wishing to speak their mind have a maximum of three minutes to do so.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.