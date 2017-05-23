INTERACTIVE CHART: Fired police officers back on the job - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

INTERACTIVE CHART: Fired police officers back on the job

By Blane Skiles, Digital Marketing Manager
Within the last 3 years, half of the Shreveport police officers fired got their jobs back. One officer was even fired twice, but was reinstated both times. KSLA News 12 takes a close look at how fired officers end up back on the streets in a KSLA News 12 Investigation. Click here to see our full investigation.

