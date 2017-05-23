SFD determines suspicious package is no threat

Shreveport Fire Department's bomb squad has determined that a suspicious package found is not a threat.

Police received a call at 8:19 a.m. near the intersection of Texas Avenue and Murphy Street.

According to Shreveport Police dispatch, a suspicious looking object in was found on the roadway or sidewalk.

Roads were closed as authorities were able to investigate.

An x-ray determined that there was nothing dangerous inside the package, according to authorities on the scene.

