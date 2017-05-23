SFD determines suspicious package is no threat - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

BREAKING

SFD determines suspicious package is no threat

Posted by KSLA Staff
(Source: Semmie Buffin/KSLA News 12) (Source: Semmie Buffin/KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport Fire Department's bomb squad has determined that a suspicious package found is not a threat.

Police received a call at 8:19 a.m. near the intersection of Texas Avenue and Murphy Street. 

According to Shreveport Police dispatch, a suspicious looking object in was found on the roadway or sidewalk.

Roads were closed as authorities were able to investigate.

An x-ray determined that there was nothing dangerous inside the package, according to authorities on the scene.

