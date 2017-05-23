SPD: Woman shoots man while defending herself

A man is recovering in a Shreveport hospital after a woman claims she shot him in self-defense.

Police got the call just before 7:40 a.m. about a shooting at Country Club Apartments in the 4200 block of Lakeshore Drive.

According to Shreveport police spokesman Cpl. Marcus Hines, as police arrived at the scene, they found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head.

A woman told officers that she was attacked by the man while she was leaving her apartment. She then used a firearm to protect herself. Officers said that they found a gun on him as well.

"She was assaulted," Hines said. "There's marks that she's bearing that clearly shows she was pretty beat up."

Hines also said that the man had been bothering her for the past few weeks. Residents at the complex told police they had seen him loitering around the grounds. He added that police do not know if they knew each other.

The man was transported to University Health with life-threatening injuries.

The woman has been taking into police custody. She has not been charged at this time.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.