City: Proposals would lower tax rate by almost a half mill

Shreveport City Council members Tuesday will consider two proposals that, if approved, would reduce the city's millage rate by a total of almost a half mill.

The meeting will be held in the Government Chamber at Government Plaza, 505 Travis St., starting at 3 p.m.

One measure would reset the ad valorem tax millage rate to 17.65 mills, the amount voters approved in 2013.

The rate was rolled back last year due because property values were overestimated by the parish tax assessor's office, says a statement released Monday by the city's administration.

The actual end-of-year figures showed a decrease in property values.

The reset is based on the correct property assessments and would allow the city to collect the same amount in taxes as it did in 2015, says the statement from city spokeswoman Africa Price.

In addition, she said, the city's general obligation debt millage rates would be reduced as the city continues efforts to pay off more long-term debt.

"With these adoptions, the Tyler administration and current council have decreased overall property taxes in Shreveport by 3.89 mills since 2015," Price's statement reads. "This has saved property owners an estimated $39 per $100,000 of property value since that time."

