Ex-SPD officer pleads not guilty

Former Shreveport police Officer Lashell Linsha Crawford, 26, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder. (Source: Caddo Correctional Center)

A former Shreveport police officer accused of helping a homicide suspect has pleaded not guilty.

Investigators allege that 26-year-old LaShell Linsha Crawford helped Jacorey Wilson escape capture after he allegedly fatally shot Rolandreon Fischer in January.

Three other people were wounded in that shooting.

Crawford faces a charge of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.

She is due back in court July 17.

