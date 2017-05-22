Ex-SPD officer pleads not guilty - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Ex-SPD officer pleads not guilty

Posted by Curtis Heyen, Digital Content Producer
Former Shreveport police Officer Lashell Linsha Crawford, 26, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder. (Source: Caddo Correctional Center) Former Shreveport police Officer Lashell Linsha Crawford, 26, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder. (Source: Caddo Correctional Center)
A former Shreveport police officer accused of helping a homicide suspect has pleaded not guilty.

Investigators allege that 26-year-old LaShell Linsha Crawford helped Jacorey Wilson escape capture after he allegedly fatally shot Rolandreon Fischer in January. 

Three other people were wounded in that shooting. 

Crawford faces a charge of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder. 

She is due back in court July 17.

