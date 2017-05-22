Fires damage 2 homes in Shreveport's Queensborough

A fire reported at 5:16 p.m. May 22 burned a house on Judson Street between Exposition and McCutcheon avenues in Shreveport. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

A woman returned from a store to find her home in the 3300 block of Milton Street on fire about 8:12 p.m. May 22. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

Shreveport firefighters battled two house fires Monday evening in the city's Queensborough neighborhood.

A woman returned from a store to find her home in the 3300 block of Milton Street on fire.

The call to the single-story residence between Mertis and McCutcheon avenues came in at 8:12 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

The first of two dozen firefighters on the scene found fire coming from the front of the home, said Skip Pinkston, chief of special operations and safety for the Fire Department.

The eight Fire Department units had the fire under control by 8:30 p.m., Battalion Chief Greg Fulco said.

The fire caused moderate damage, primarily to the living room area in the front of the house.

About three hours earlier and a few blocks north, an unrelated fire heavily damaged a vacant residence in the 3200 block of Judson Street.

The wood-frame house between Exposition and McCutcheon avenues was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at 5:23 p.m., Pinkston said.

Authorities consider that fire to be suspicious, in part, because the house about 10 blocks north of the Louisiana State Fair Grounds had no utilities connected.

The causes of both fires remain under investigation.

