Fire burns Shreveport house

Fire burned a house on Judson Street between Exposition and McCutcheon avenues in Shreveport the evening of May 22. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

A fire Monday evening burned a house about 10 blocks north of the Louisiana State Fair Grounds in Shreveport.

It was reported at 5:17 p.m. at a residence on Judson Street between Exposition and McCutcheon avenues, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Shreveport Fire Department has 14 units.

Three Shreveport police units also are there.

The cause of the fire and the extent of damage are not immediately known.

