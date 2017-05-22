Texas to spend $61M widening 7-mile stretch of I-30 to 6 lanes

Texarkana, Texas, officials are looking forward to major improvements on a section of Interstate 30.

The Texas Department of Transportation plans to spend $61 million in state funds to upgrade a seven-mile stretch of the interstate between Kings Highway in Nash, Texas, and the Arkansas-Texas line.

State highway officials announced Monday that work should begin in 2019 to widen the four-lane interstate to six lanes.

The idea has been talked about for the past 10 years but now is becoming a reality.

The Texarkana Metropolitan Planning Board has put its stamp of approval on the project.

The Texas Department of Transportation estimates that 76,000 vehicles a day travel the segment of I-30 that is targeted for upgrades.

"Interstate 30 draws more and more traffic every year. So we are looking at the future problem of congestion on that highway," state highway department spokesman Marcus Sandifer said.

"And what we plan on doing is using the highway in the median and putting a concrete barrier to separate traffic like you do in most cities."

The last major work on the targeted section of I-30 was the frontage road project that included a flyover interchange.

That project was completed in 2012 at a cost of $153 million.

