AEP-SWEPCO warns customers about utility billing scam

AEP-SWEPCO is warning its customers about a scam in which a caller demands immediate payment of a delinquent bill.

The utility "... does not call customers threatening disconnection and demanding immediate payment," spokesman Scott McCloud said. “If customers have doubts about who they are speaking to, they should hang up and call SWEPCO directly.”

AEP-SWEPCO says it has received reports of callers claiming to be from the utility or PSO, an American Electric Power sister company in Oklahoma, and using AEP-SWEPCO's toll-free customer service number (888) 216-3523.

"The caller claims that the person or business owes money for past bills and that service will be disconnected if not paid within 45 minutes by calling a second number to the disconnect department," McCloud said.

The caller sometimes suggests that customer buy a debit or cash card to pay the bill, he added.

AEP-SWEPCO said it:

is not changing its customer service number.

does not call customers to demand immediate payment.

will not ask customers to buy a debit or cash card to pay a bill, and,

notifies customers with delinquent accounts by way of their bills.

Customers with further questions and concerns can call AEP-SWEPCO's Customer Solutions Center toll-free at (888) 216-3523 at any time day or night.

Click here for more information about the utility's billing practices. www.SWEPCO.com/account/bills.

