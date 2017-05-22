Wreck closes eastbound I-20; traffic backed up 5 miles

Eastbound Interstate 20 remains closed in west Shreveport as a result of a wreck involving three tractor-trailer rigs.

The Louisiana highway department says traffic is backed up for about five miles.

Motorists are being detoured onto West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop then immediately back onto I-20 by way of the entrance ramp, the state Department of Transportation and Development reports.

One of the big rigs involved in the wreck ran off the roadway.

Another has front-end damage.

(1/2) I-20 East remains closed to traffic at Bert Kouns Industrial Loop due to an accident. Traffic is being diverted onto Bert Kouns — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) May 22, 2017

(2/2) and immediately back to I-20 via the entrance ramp. Congestion has reached five miles in length . — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) May 22, 2017

(1/2) I-20 East remains closed to traffic at Bert Kouns Industrial Loop due to an accident. Traffic is being diverted onto Bert Kouns — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) May 22, 2017

(2/2) and immediately back to I-20 via the entrance ramp. Congestion has reached five miles in length. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) May 22, 2017

Details of the wreck that happened about 1 p.m. not immediately available.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show there's been another wreck farther west on Interstate 20.

It happened at 2:06 p.m. and involves an 18-wheeler that ran off the roadway.

Caddo Fire District 3 has four units on an EMS call at that location.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.