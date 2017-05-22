Eastbound I-20 back open; traffic backed up into Texas - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Eastbound I-20 back open; traffic backed up into Texas

Posted by Curtis Heyen, Digital Content Producer
Cameras along I-20 now indicate traffic is flowing smoothly. (Source: LaDOTD traffic cameras) Cameras along I-20 now indicate traffic is flowing smoothly. (Source: LaDOTD traffic cameras)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Eastbound Interstate 20 in west Shreveport is back open in the wake a wreck involving three tractor-trailer rigs.

The Louisiana highway department says traffic is backed up into Texas.

Cameras along I-20 indicate traffic is flowing smoothly.

Motorists were being detoured onto West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop then immediately back onto I-20 by way of the entrance ramp, the state Department of Transportation and Development reports.

One of the big rigs involved in the wreck ran off the roadway. 

Another has front-end damage.

Details of the wreck that happened about 1 p.m. not immediately available.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show there's been another wreck farther west on Interstate 20.

It happened at 2:06 p.m. and involves an 18-wheeler that ran off the roadway.

Caddo Fire District 3 has four units on an EMS call at that location.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

