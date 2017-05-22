Police release surveillance video where man shoots ceiling, robs liquor store

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

A man fired a handgun once into the ceiling when he robbed Thrifty Liquor in the 8400 block of Linwood Avenue in Shreveport at 12:57 p.m. May 22, a police report shows. (Source: Semmie Buffin/KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police are sharing this surveillance camera image in an attempt to identify the gunman who robbed Thrifty Liquor in the 8400 block of Linwood Avenue at 12:57 p.m. May 22. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Shreveport police have released surveillance video of a robbery where a man fired a handgun once into the ceiling of a west Shreveport liquor store in May.

No one was hurt when the Thrifty Liquor in the 8400 block of Linwood Avenue was robbed just before 1 p.m. on Monday, May 22, according to a police report.

The gunman demanded cash from both registers, authorities said.

He then fled the store on foot and last was seen running behind the business, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.

The robber is described as standing 5'7" tall, weighing 170 to 180 pounds and having a medium build.

He was wearing a black hoodie, black gloves and blue sweatpants, a news release states.

The gunman also had a blue rag on his head and a green rag around his mouth area, the police report shows.

That same report also indicates that police, at one point, were looking for a silver Chrysler 300 in connection with the robbery.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the organization's website, lockemup.org.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the robber's arrest.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.