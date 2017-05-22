Gunman shoots ceiling, robs liquor store in west Shreveport

A man fired a handgun once into the ceiling when he robbed Thrifty Liquor in the 8400 block of Linwood Avenue in Shreveport at 12:57 p.m. May 22, a police report shows. (Source: Semmie Buffin/KSLA News 12)

A man fired a handgun once into the ceiling when he robbed a west Shreveport liquor store early Monday afternoon, authorities said.

No one was hurt when the Thrifty Liquor in the 8400 block of Linwood Avenue was robbed at 12:57 p.m., a police report shows.

The gunman fled with an undetermined amount of money.

He is described as standing 5'7" tall and having a medium build.

The gunman was wearing a black hoodie and had a blue rag on his head and a green rag around his mouth area.

Police also were looking for a silver Chrysler 300 in connection with the robbery.

