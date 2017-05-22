Monday's rain helped plants more than the weekend storms

Gardeners throughout the Shreveport-Bossier City area loved the rain Monday.

Not only did it help with drought conditions, the ground also absorbs a slow steady rain better than a quick burst of heavy rain.

Mark Walton, co-owner of Garrison's Greenwood Gardens Nursery, said there tends to be more runoff with heavy rain compared to a light to moderate rain.

A common question Walton is always asked after it rains is about when plants need to be watered again.

"A lot of people always want us to give them a certain amount of days; and that's just very difficult to do.

"It depends on the temperature, the amount of rainfall and even the wind," Walton said.

"If you're in doubt, then physically check the moisture level of the soil with your hand or a moisture meter so you know."

Two common mistakes gardeners make when watering their plants is not using a hose attachment that softens the water and failing to directly water the soil, he added.

Watering the plant's foliage can increase the chance of fungi and disease.

New shrubs and bedding plants typically require more water than other plants.

Also, plants in containers need more water, especially if they are growing in clay pots. Plastic and glazed ceramic pots don't dry out as quickly.

