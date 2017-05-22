New 'Convertible Jorts' sell for $400

A new pair of jeans is changing the way we wear denim.

Convertible Jorts are changeable bottoms that can be worn as jeans with large open sections along the thighs. You can zip the lower part off to turn them into jean shorts.

The jeans are similar to the "jindows" or jeans with knee windows for $90 dollars, and the fake dirty denims for $425 bucks.

The jeans are being sold by the Y Project for $425.

