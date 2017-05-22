People trapped in RV causing delays on I-20 W in Webster Parish

Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash where multiple people are stuck inside of an RV on Interstate 20 westbound in Webster Parish.

The single vehicle crash happened shortly after 12 p.m. near exit 52 for LA 532 to US 80 for Dubberly.

State police say they are unsure how many people are trapped inside the RV, but they don't believe anyone was seriously injured.

Traffic is being rerouted onto LA 532 to US 80, then west on US 80 to LA 531 and then south LA 531 back onto I-20.

(1/2) I-20 West is closed at Mile Marker 52 near Minden due to an accident. Traffic is being diverted onto LA 532. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) May 22, 2017

(2/2) Congestion has reached three miles in length. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) May 22, 2017

State police say drivers can expect delays along I-20 in Webster Parish.

