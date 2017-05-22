Shelf, roll clouds form during weekend thunderstorms

When the storms rumbled through this weekend, they produced some ominous looking clouds.

Viewers posted several pictures of scary clouds to the KSLA StormTracker 12 Facebook. A few even commented that they have never seen a cloud formation like this or did not know what type of cloud it was.

Well, what the viewers were seeing was either a shelf or a roll cloud. Both clouds are a type of arcus cloud, a low, horizontal cloud.

The main difference between a shelf cloud and a roll cloud is a shelf cloud forms on the leading edge of a thunderstorm. The roll cloud is not attached to its parent thunderstorm. It's associated with a gust front or outflow boundary out ahead of the thunderstorm.

These clouds form when warm, moist air is lifted by rain-cooled air moving underneath it caused the storms downdraft or gust front. When the warm, moist air is lifted it condenses and forms the cloud.

Typically, when a shelf cloud or roll cloud passes one point the wind picks up and changes direction. If a shelf cloud passes, then heavy rain and hail could follow as well.

