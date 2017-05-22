Man shot in arm after argument

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

A man arrived at a Shreveport hospital Sunday afternoon after he says someone he knew shot him.

The man told police it happened around 4:45 p.m. at his home in the 3700 block of Flora Avenue.

Police say the victim and the gunman got into a fight and the gunman pulled out a weapon.

The gunman reportedly shot the victim in his right bicep and ran off.

The victim showed up to Willis-Knighton South with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.

No arrests have been made and no names have been released.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved