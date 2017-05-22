Shots fired into SUV, no one injured

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

A group of people escaped injury after shots were fired inside their SUV Sunday night in Shreveport.

The shots were fired just before midnight in the parking lot of the Fox Trail Apartments in the 6000 block of West 70th Street.

Police say there were four people inside the small SUV when two men in dark colored hoodies ran up and at least one of them started shooting from a pistol.

That's when the driver of the SUV reportedly drove off and they called the police.

Police say they found multiple shell casings in the parking lot.

No one was hurt and no arrests have been made.

Police believe the shooters left in a vehicle that was parked nearby, but there is no description of that vehicle.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

