Man shot in hand by stranger

Man shot in the hand in the 1200 block of Wilkinson Street. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police are looking for the person who shot a man in the hand Monday morning.

It happened just after 4:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Wilkinson Street between Southern Avenue and Barret Street.

Police say a man was shot in the hand while walking near the street. The man told police he did not know the shooter.

The man was taken to University Health with non-life-threatening injury and is expected to recover.

Police say they are in the early stages of the investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

