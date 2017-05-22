Deputies: Man pulls gun on roommate, roommate kills man

Bowie County sheriff's deputies say a man is dead after he pulled a gun out during a fight early Monday morning.

Deputies say around midnight Rodney Peters and his roommate got into a fight in their trailer home in the 900 block of CR 4106 in DeKalb, TX.

During the fight, Peters reportedly pulled out a gun but his roommate reacted quicker and shot him to death.

Deputies are investigating it as a possible case of self-defense.

Peter's body was taken to Dallas for an autopsy.

No arrests have been made.

