Life expectancy in LA among lowest in the country

According to recent data from the JAMA Network of Internal Medicine, life expectancy is slightly on the rise in the US as a whole, but in certain states, counties and parishes it's still going down.

Louisiana currently ranks among the worst in the country at 48, with other nearby states like Alabama and Mississippi also at the bottom of the list.

The average life expectancy in the state is currently 75.7-years-old, but according to HealthData.org, the numbers change depending on gender. The study says the life span of the average man is 71.9-years-old and about 77-years-old for the average women.

According to Dr. Jerry McLarthy with LSU Health in Shreveport, one of the major reasons for the low numbers is the high rate of smokers in the state.

"Number one is, don't smoke. Smoking is the number one preventable cause of death. And no matter how old you are and no matter how many years you've been smoking, if you quit smoking, you increase your life expectancy," said McLarthy.

Dr. McLarthy says other reasons are the lack of health care provided to those in rural areas and poor diet.

"Obesity is a big factor too in longevity and then diabetes. That's another big problem we have around here. So if people have diabetes, they need to control their blood sugar," said McLarthy.

The study says some of the states with the highest life expectancy are California and Colorado, with Hawaii ranked as the highest in life expectancy at 81.3-years-old.

