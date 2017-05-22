The Spotlight: Richard Carthon and Invested Time

Richard Carthon is a young man who's done we'll for himself and he's only 23 years old.



He's a Shreveport native who was an all around athlete at C.E. Byrd high school. He was a stellar student at Tulane University lead him to becoming a CEO of his own company.

He introduced the world to the Follow My Cal app.

"Follow my Cal is a social calendar platform that puts your personal, professional and social events in one central location," said Richard Carthon.

Carthon's app "FollowmyCal," is seeing continued success and he says he owes it all to the time spent with his family.

"When you want someone to be the best version of themselves and it comes from a place of love you are destined for success," said Richard Carthon.

