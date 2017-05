Crews work May 21 at Shreveport Aquarium, which will hold another job fair May 23 in Shreveport. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Interest in Shreveport Aquarium's job fairs was so high that the venue has added another.

It will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 23 next to Bon Temps Coffee in downtown Shreveport's Red River District.

"Some of the jobs that we'll have are our admissions group, who will welcome people into the aquarium," spokesman Jake Wood said.

"We've got animal husbandry assistants who actually take part in taking care of all of the animals inside the aquarium.

"We've got educational assistants who will help with our educational programs, especially during field trips.

"We've got event assistants."

Aquarium officials say about 2,000 people pre-registered online for job fairs held May 18 and May 20-21.

About 1,000 applicants showed up for the first three job fairs.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.