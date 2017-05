What's that booming noise?

You can hear it in Bossier City.

It also is very audible across Red River in southeast Shreveport.

A number of people called law enforcement agencies and the KSLA News 12 newsroom.

No, we're told, it's not another band of approaching thunderstorms.

Nor was there something going on at Barksdale Air Force Base.

First Bossier in Bossier City just wrapped up its Family & Fireworks kickoff to summer at Freedom Fields about 9 p.m.

